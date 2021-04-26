COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- When you are on Cobb County trails, you may see blue and white signs with numbers on them; these are emergency location markers.
In case of an emergency you call 911, give them the eight numbers on the marker and responders will know exactly where you are.
Now, the program is expanding.
On a beautiful, sunny day people enjoy getting out on the Silver Comet Trail in Cobb County.
“I come here by myself a good bit, I come during daylight, but I think this portion is safer than other ones,” said Liz Hardin, who frequents the trail.
But when CBS46’s Melissa Stern asked some people if they knew about the emergency markers, this is what they said:
“I didn’t know anything about them,” Hardin added.
In late 2018, Cobb became the first Georgia county to establish an emergency locator marker program.
Now, the program is expanding:
“Cobb County has been diligent about putting those signs out, but there’s a process to all of it, including getting it out on to the National Park, getting it around Kennesaw Mountain, they’ve now got signs all around Kennesaw Mountain and they’re continuing to spread,” said Officer Chuck McPhilamy, with the Marietta Police Department.
There are trail markers at every quarter mile on Cobb County’s trail system.
“The more information officials know, the better they’ll be able to find you,” said Jessica Baer, who also frequents Silver Comet Trail.
These trail markers are important for emergency responders, providing U.S. National grid coordinates.
The coordinates quickly direct emergency responders to a location on a trail where a physical address might not exist.
911 dispatchers say they struggle with people knowing their location…but these markers will help with that:
“One thing I do remember, a lady got lost in the mountains, and I’m not familiar with that, I don’t hike, and I don’t know the mountain area, but I was successful in locating her,” said Cobb County 911 Dispatcher, Kenji Curry.
Back in January – there were two attacks on joggers in metro Atlanta in a matter of weeks.
The incidents have brought heightened awareness of the potential dangers of jogging alone.
“Be aware of your surroundings, it’s always important, I think,” added Baer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.