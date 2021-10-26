COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Cobb County is set to use hundreds of thousands of dollars ahead of the World Series for safety plans. The plans include options that were originally in place for the MLB All Star Game.
"Who would've expected us to be here playing in the World Series," said Randal Crider.
As a Braves fan, Crider is hoping to secure a win but as the Cobb County Public Safety Director, he's behind the security of the World Series too.
"We're going to do whatever measures we need to, to make sure that the fans that come to these games feel safe from the time they leave home, to the time they get back home."
The county is preparing to host up to three games this week, it's why officials are seeking a security budget of up to $350,000. Some of the measures will mirror those which would have been used this summer, back when Cobb County expected to host the All-Star game. The plan includes extra first responders.
"We experienced some significant emergency medical calls last week in the final game of the National League Championship Series, so we're going to have additional EMS personnel," Crider explained.
Along with safety in Truist, there will be efforts above and around the park too like cameras to help with traffic and monitor crowd control.
Although the public safety director could not reveal every detail, he says the county will have all kinds of contingencies in place, including what celebrations would happen on the streets should the Braves win.
"I just want the fans that are coming down to these events to know that we are working very hard to make this nothing but a
positive experience for them so they can enjoy the game."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.