ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Declaration of Emergency concerning the COVID pandemic in Cobb County has been extended through Oct. 17, according to a press release.
The declaration will keep the county’s Emergency Operations Plan in place and continues to encourage preventative measures to combat COVID.
A new measure in the declaration will allow some public meetings or portions of meetings to be held remotely.
Cobb County has instituted a mask mandate in its buildings as well as social distancing occupancy limits in meeting rooms.
“Although recent reports from Public Health have the case rate for COVID in Cobb slightly declining, we are still more than seven times the level of what is considered the high transmission of COVID,” said Chairwoman Cupid. “We continue to need to have the ability to move resources quickly and provide ways for people to participate in our county government activities in a safe manner.”
