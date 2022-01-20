COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Cobb County has extended its Declaration of Emergency related to the COVID surge, according to a press release.
Chairwoman Lisa Cupid signed an extension to the current declaration on Thursday. The 30-day extension keeps the declaration in place until mid February.
“The current surge caused by the omicron variant continues to have serious impacts on our local hospitals,” Chairwoman Cupid said. “Cases remain well above high community spread, and until we get those numbers down we need to encourage residents to take precautions; to continue wearing masks, watching their distance, and washing their hands. Those precautions are outlined in this order.”
The order keeps the county’s Emergency Operations Plan in place, allows the county to hold all or portions of public meetings virtually, and encourages residents to take precautions, including getting vaccinated, to avoid further spread of the omicron variant of the virus. The declaration could be ended early if public health officials say the situation warrants it.
County Manager Dr. Jackie McMorris says mask requirements and social distancing guidelines put in place for county government facilities will expire at the end of the month. This date, however, could also change if circumstances warrant it.
The policy requires masks to be worn while inside Cobb government buildings including libraries, indoor parks facilities, and senior centers. This policy does NOT affect:
Privately-run businesses in the county, the Cobb County School District which is governed by the Board of Education, and; the Cobb County court complex, where a judicial order continues to mandate the use of masks.
Residents seeking a COVID test, vaccination, or information should visit www.cobbanddouglaspublichealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.