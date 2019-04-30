POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) A Cobb County family is asking for help to bury a mother who was killed in a crash early April.
Her husband is charged in connection with her death.
Cobb County Police told CBS46 that Antwan Senior was driving under the influence and failed to maintain lane causing the car to hit a curb. Police said the car rolled, ejecting 29-year-old Jessica Senior, from the passenger side.
Jessica, who was a mother of three, was also pregnant at the time.
"She was a wonderful woman, wonderful," said Reunicie Boyd, a close friend.
Now Senior's family and church community are asking the public for help to pay for her funeral and to help care for her sons.
"I want people to know if they can support anybody, she would be the one," Boyd said. "She had a genuine heart, she did."
Senior was a member of Reunited in Christ Church in Powder Springs.
Her funeral will be held at Reunited in Christ Family Worship Center on Wednesday May 1 at 11 a.m.
The family asks that donations go to the following GoFundMe link: https://www.gofundme.com/tt9yh-random-acts-of-kindness
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.