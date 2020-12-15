A high-profile murder case is back in the spotlight as Justin Ross Harris pushes for a new trial. Ross was convicted of purposely leaving his 22-month-old son inside a hot car to die back in June of 2014.
He is currently serving a life sentence. Harris maintains he left his toddler Cooper inside a hot car by accident, but prosecutors proved otherwise at his trial. Now, the Macon State Prison inmate is asking for a new trial, citing multiple reasons including prejudicial testimony and improper evidence admitted.
Carlos Rodriguez, an attorney within the firm of Harris' lead defense attorney, explained the digital history presented at trial was taken out of context.
"He was not researching hot cars or children dying in cars or anything of the sort. It was basically just a video that popped up on his feed or that he was just redirected to after some post on Reddit," said Rodriguez.
Rodriquez also told the judge that a psychology website frequently visited was one Harris was helping to design for a client and not used for research on criminal trials. One of several examples Rodriguez pointed to as he accused the state's forensics investigator of cherry-picking certain data to create a suspicious narrative without providing context.
"All of that information really would have just exposed how biased his investigation was. Biased in favor of the state," said Rodriguez. "Not really a modest attempt to search for the truth but just cobbling together the state's theory."
The state has been cross-examining witnesses in response. The judge still has to decide on Harris' motion for a new trial. If it is denied, Harris will still be able to appeal.
