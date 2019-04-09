Marietta, GA (CBS46) Dramatic helmet cam footage from a Cobb County firefighter shows the dangers they face when battling a blaze.
The Cobb County Fire Department posted video to Instagram showing firefighters entering a burning home on Owens Avenue in Marietta on March 29.
The video shows a firefighter chopping down the front door of the home as smoke billows out of the structure.
As they enter, you can see huge flames overtaking the inside of the home. They begin to execute water hoses as flames rip through the home, collapsing the roof.
Initial reports were that a person may have been trapped inside so crews bravely inspect the home.
Thankfully, no one was inside and no injuries were sustained but that didn't stop firefighters from doing their best to make sure no one was hurt.
Watch the dramatic footage in the video player above. (Can't see the video? Click here)
