COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — One lucky little kitty can thank the Cobb County fire department tonight for possibly having 8 lives left.
According to a Facebook post, Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services responded to a house fire shortly before 1 p.m. Friday on Talley Street.
When they arrived, firefighters were met with smoke and flames from a fire that started in the kitchen.
While searching for victims, Rescue 30 found a cat in the bedroom. While the rest of the crew continued to search, one of the members removed the feline from the smoke-filled home.
Members of Squad 7 and a firefighter from E30 started resuscitative efforts, suing an oxygen therapy rescue mask.
The kitty regained consciousness after 20 minutes of care and was reunited with her happy owner.
