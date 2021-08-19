COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Cobb County Firefighters had to rescue more than two dozen children from a daycare facility in Austell Thursday evening.
Cobb County Fire said they evacuated 27 children and four adults from the Always Kids Childcare Center on Anderson Mill Road.
27 children and 4 adults were rescued safely from a daycare on Anderson Mill Rd that was overcome with swift moving flood waters. #Squad4 #Engine22 #Battalion5 #cobbfire #swiftwater #CCFES #alwaysready pic.twitter.com/vbiDzXTsdm— Cobb County Fire (@cobbcountyfire) August 19, 2021
You are asked to avoid the area between Austell Road and Brookwood Drive as the road is closed.
CBS46 will have more updates on this story as soon as more information is available.
27 children and 4 adults have been evacuated safely by Squad 4 and Engine 22 pic.twitter.com/PIjG02QniJ— Cobb County Fire (@cobbcountyfire) August 19, 2021
