MABLETON, Ga. (CBS46) — Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services is working to make sure tragedy doesn't hit a Mableton neighborhood ever again.
Saturday morning, they went home to home inspecting and installing smoke alarms.
This comes about a month after a mother and daughter passed away in a fire on Kenneth Lane. Firefighters say their smoke alarms were not working.
"Fifty percent of home fatality fires occur in residence that don't have a working smoke alarm," said Ramses Rivas, Public Information Officer for Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services. "We truly believe that had they had a working smoke alarm, they would have had an early warning and the outcome could have possibly been different."
The inspections and installations will take place again on Dec. 18 for Denny Lane SW and Florrie Drive SW Mableton.
"A lot of these homes were built in the 50s, 60s, and 70s and a lot of the residence in this neighborhood have old smoke alarms," said Rivas.
"This is lifesaving. I've already lost two friends that didn't have a working fire alarm so it's a life saving device and I'm just so glad that they're here," said Phyllis Roach, a neighborhood resident who had her smoke alarms inspected Saturday.
In recent days, fires have destroyed and damaged several metro Atlanta properties, including the Super 8 motel in College Park. The city's fire chief says wintertime typically brings more fires.
Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services wants to also remind people of potential dangers with holiday decorations. "Water their Christmas tree daily. Any heat source, keep it away from the tree at least three feet from the tree," said Rivas.
If you're interested in a home fire inspection, head to cobbcountyfire.org
