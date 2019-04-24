COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Frustration is growing among firefighters and police officers in Cobb County as they continue their fight for higher pay.
County commission chairman Mike Boyce says he's willing to give them a five percent pay raise, but some say it's not enough.
Firefighters and police officers say they would actually need a ten to twelve percent raise, just to be competitive with nearby cities and counties.
Public safety personnel packed Tuesday night's commission meeting to once again show how serious the problem is.
President of the Cobb County Fraternal Order of Police Steve Gaynor, tells CBS46 the police department alone has lost 11 people, just in the last month. Some of those lost left for smaller departments that offer better pay and benefits.
John Brady, head of the fire union, is telling us the same thing is happening in the fire department.
They say if you include police, fire and the sheriff's office, there are more than 200 public safety openings right now, which they say affects the citizens more than anybody.
"You have late response calls. You have non-priority calls that just sit there for hours waiting," Gaynor told CBS46 News.
After the meeting, Mike Boyce said he is sensitive to the issue, but he says he and the other commissioners also have to be careful about how pay raises will affect taxpayers.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates as we’ll be watching as the budget process unfolds.
