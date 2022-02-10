Cobb County firefighters rescue cat from burning home

ATLANTA (CBS46) — A Cobb County cat will live to see another day after firefighters rescued the feline from an engulfed home along Talley Street.
First responders were called to the fire just before 1 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters reported seeing smoke and flames emitting from a window.
Units managed to get inside the home to search for victims and that's when they found a cat trapped in the bedroom. A firefighter managed to get the animal out, but not before smoke filled the air prompting the need to use an oxygen therapy rescue mask on the small pet.
The kitten was able to regain consciousness after 20 minutes of care and was reunited with her happy owner, Cobb County fire officials tell CBS46.
The fire, meanwhile, was believed to have started in the kitchen and spread throughout the rest of the house. ⠀
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.