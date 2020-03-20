COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cobb County officials have reported three firefighters have voluntarily self-quarantined after being exposed to COVID-19 on March 11.
Cobb County Fire Department has had seven cases involving firefighters that have self quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure, according to authorities.
Officials told CBS46 that one of the three firefighters is waiting to get tested.
Cobb County Fire Department released the following statement:
"All personnel are monitoring and reporting twice a day. None have shown any signs or symptoms and are due to return on March 25th. We continue to follow CDC guidelines for protection of first responders and monitor any positive confirmation received from local hospitals."
This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News for update.
