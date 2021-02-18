Cobb County grand jury clears officer in July 2020 shooting death of teen

A Cobb County grand jury cleared the officer who shot and killed Vincent Truitt, 17, after a failed traffic stop in July. Dontaye Carter, a spokesperson for the attorneys representing the family of Truitt, confirmed to CBS46 the officer was cleared.

Cobb County Police said Truitt and two other teens were inside a vehicle that refused to stop for police. According to police, they tried to stop the car, a Nissan Altima, at a QuikTrip gas station. The car initially pulled in and then drove off through an officer's car trying to stop them. A brief chase ensued down Riverside Parkway into a dead end behind a warehouse. Bodycam and dashcam video showed the driver get out the driver's side door and then Truitt behind him.

Police said Truitt had a gun and within seconds of an officer giving chase, Truitt was shot twice in the back. The Cobb County District Attorney's Office said video and stills showed the gun Truitt was holding when he was shot and killed. District Attorney Flynn Broady, Jr. said bodycam video showed Truitt asking police why they shot him and officers responded saying he had a gun. Broady's office also said immediately after the shooting, officers gave Truitt first aid.

The teen’s death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy in October and since then, calls from the family and friends of Truitt have grown for something to be done about the shooting death.

Broady's office said the presentation to the grand jury took most of the day Thursday and that Truitt's family and attorneys were informed of the decision immediately. District Attorney Broady said the case will now be closed by his office.

MORE COVERAGE: