COBB Co., GA (CBS46)—Looking for a job as a poll working in the upcoming presidential primary election?
The Cobb County Board of Elections is looking for citizens to work at voting precincts during the 2020 election cycle.
The applicant must be: a U.S. citizen, a Cobb County resident, at least 16-years-old, able to read, write, and speak English, and not have any felony convictions in the past ten years.
In addition, poll workers must have at least one mandatory training class before working at the poll.
Workers must arrive at 6 a.m. on election day and stay until all voting procedures are completed.
For more information, please click: https://bit.ly/3adCzMn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.