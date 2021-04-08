A Georgia State Representative is encouraging families to participate in an upcoming drive-thru pantry event.
State Representative Erica Thomas (D-Austell) wants to get the word out about the food pantry drive-thru event that’s slated to take place on Wednesday, April 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event will happen at the South Cobb Regional Library, located at 805 Clay Road in Mableton, and it's organized by the Cobb County Public Library and the Atlanta Community Food Bank.
Participants will be given 20-pound packages of produce and shelf-stable items on a first-come, first-served basis.
“While the worst of the pandemic may be behind us, families are still suffering from the economic fallout from COVID-19,” said Rep. Thomas. “I appreciate our community leaders for organizing this event to ensure no family goes hungry in Cobb County. I encourage any family who is struggling financially to stop by to refill their pantries at home.”
For more information, please visit www.cobbcounty.org/library or call 678-398-5928.
