Cobb County launches new online learning system for first day of school.

(CBS46) - The Cobb County School district has rolled out a new digital platform for students this school year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The online system is called Cobb's Teaching and Learning system or CTLS.
As students log-on Monday morning for their remote learning experience, parents and educators have said that not all students have the proper equipment.
State Rep. Erica Thomas (D-Austell) said she is working to secure laptops through donations.
