COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Mike Boyce, a Cobb County leader known for his openness and transparency, is being remembered after dying Tuesday night at the age of 72.
After serving his country as a marine for three decades Boyce was elected to serve his county for four years as commission chairman.
"It's very sad, very very sad and totally unexpected,” said a former colleagues.
Governor Brian Kemp tweeted out "Mike Boyce served his community, his state and his country well and made a lasting impact of the people of cobb county."
Commissioner Birrell tells CBS46 he will be remembered most for his fairness and his commitment and dedication to Cobb County.
"It was a pleasure and an honor to work with him for the four years he was here as chairman."
