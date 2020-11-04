A blue wave is taking over Cobb County as several of the top elected positions have now been won by Democrats.
"If you think about Cobb County even 10 years ago you would have never imagined that we are going to have three African American females on the Board of Commissioners," said Flynn Broady (D), the newly elected African American District Attorney. "We’re going to have an African American sheriff, we’re going to have an African American District Attorney," added Broady.
Broady ran against current District Attorney Joyette Holmes, who was appointed to the position about 16 months ago. She is also the special prosecutor assigned to the Ahmaud Arbery case.
In a statement sent to CBS46, Holmes thanked the District Attorney’s office and said her continued journey will always be about the mission, and not the position. She added it was an honor and blessing to be a public servant and that she has not taken one moment of that for granted.
"I always thought the best way to fix this system is to be inside the system. That was never more affirmed than when I walked into a Cobb County courtroom for the first time, all I saw was minorities, that's when I said somethings gotta [sic] change," Broady added.
But Holmes isn’t the only one trying to inspire change.
'What made me decide to run was the deplorable things that were happening in our county jail, with numerous deaths and low morale," said newly elected Sheriff Craig Owens. "I just think we can do better and I said if not me, why not me!"
Owen is also making history by being the first black person to hold the position, which for the last 40 plus years has been held by Republican Neil Warren.
"Cobb County voters wanted change and they made that apparent when they showed up to vote" added Owens.
Democrat Connie Taylor also beat out incumbents Rebeca Keaton as Clerk of Superior Court. The county commission chair also flipped from red to blue with the election of Lisa Cupid and Jerica Richardson won the District 2 County commission seat.
"We have a real opportunity to do something incredible, to bring people together, to bring people into the conversation, and really make a difference to truly chart a path forward, for what Cobb should look like in the future," said Richardson.
