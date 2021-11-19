ATLANTA (CBS46) — A case that remained unsolved for more than 30 years may have just gotten a big break. The Cobb County District Attorney's office has arrested Christopher Milton on suspicion of kidnapping, rape and aggravated assault in connection to an incident from 1990.
The investigation was reopened as part of the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI), a grant funded program that allows testing of samples from sexual assault kits and other evidence.
The evidence sample is placed in a database in order to determine if a match can be made to a potential suspect. Law enforcement officials managed to secure a warrant for Milton's arrest after further evaluating the existing evidence.
District Attorney SAKI Investigator Lisa Bishop reopened the 30-year-old case and continues to lead the investigation into this assault.
This is a developing story. CBS46 will have the latest updates as more details are uncovered.
