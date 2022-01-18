ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A Cobb County man, accused of intentionally leaving his 22-month-old son in a hot car, is appealing his murder conviction, arguing that his marital infidelity and online sexual conversations should have never been allowed as evidence in his 2016 trial.
Justin Ross Harris, the 34-year-old dad, tragically left his son Cooper in a smoldering hot car, leading to the boy's death in 2014. Harris said it was an honest mistake but prosecutors argued otherwise.
Harris told investigators he forgot Cooper was in his car when he went to work; the toddler was found more than seven hours later, dead in the car.
Prosecutors alleged Justin Ross Harris was unhappy at work and in his marriage, portraying him as an unfaithful husband who wanted a child-free life.
Now, nearly eight years after a judge gave him a sentence of life without parole, Harris argues there was insufficient evidence to support his murder and cruelty to children convictions and that he was denied his right to a fair trial.
The State, represented by the Cobb Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Attorney General of Georgia, contends that the evidence at trial was properly admitted and sufficient to allow a jury to reject Harris’ defense that his son’s death was an accident.
The State also argues that the court’s decisions to limit questioning of the state’s witnesses were proper and that, even if the trial court was found to have erred, the combined effect of the alleged errors did not deprive Harris of his right to a fundamentally fair trial.
