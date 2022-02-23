COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A Cobb County man has been convicted for molesting his former girlfriend's daughters.
According to a press release from Cobb County District Attorney, Brian Young sexually abused two young girls between September 2011 and March 2015. In 2018, the then 13-year-old female victim disclosed at summer camp that Young had been sexually abusing her since she was 8 years old.
During several law enforcement forensic interviews with the victim and the subsequent investigation into the allegations, it was revealed the victim’s older sister then 15 years old had also been sexually abused by Young. The older sister was 9 years old when Young started abusing her.
During the trial, there was testimony of Young’s ongoing sexual abuse of the victims even when they moved to Paulding County. Both victims testified during the trial.
Assistant District Attorney Bailey stated, “Young took his sickness and infected everyone around him. I commend the bravery of these two young survivors for sharing their truth. Thanks to the jury Young will now be held accountable for the egregious acts he committed.”
Young was found guilty on all counts on Feb. 18. After the verdict, Judge C. LaTain Kell sentenced Young to 38 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.