Cobb County, GA (CBS46) A Cobb County man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of attacking a raping a woman at her home in 2017.
Shian Alexander Martin, 41, was sentenced on Thursday to life in prison without parole, plus 20 years on probation.
The sentence stems from an incident on February 20, 2017. Police say Martin and the woman were at her apartment on Windy Hill Road in Marietta when the woman allegedly refused to have sex him.
Martin then grabbed a knife and held it to her throat, cutting, strangling and raping the woman for several hours.
The woman then was able to distract the man before calling police. Martin was arrested later that day.
“This victim endured escalating abuse at the hands of this dangerous manipulator. Through his words and actions, this Defendant told the victim that her choices, her body, and even her life were under his control,” ADA Drew Healy said in a press release. “This sentence ensures no other person will have to suffer at the hands of this predator.”
Martin has previous arrests for auto entering, robbery, theft and drugs in Cobb, Douglas and Paulding counties.
