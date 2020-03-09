MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cruise ship passengers who may have been exposed to coronavirus COVID-19 are headed to three military bases, including Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia for quarantine.

The Grand Princess Cruise Ship docked this afternoon in Oakland, California, two days after its scheduled arrival in San Francisco. Twenty-one people on the ship tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Since Thursday, passengers on the ship have been isolated in their rooms.

Thirty-five-hundred passengers and crew members are set to be evaluated upon arrival. The roughly 1,100 crew members will be quarantined on board.

California passengers will be taken to military bases within the state for quarantining, while other U.S. residents will be shuttled through bases in Texas and Georgia.

Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairman Mike Boyce met with public health, safety and county administrators early Sunday after receiving word that Dobbins would receive the flight carrying Georgia cruise ship passengers.

Boyce said the people coming to Cobb are not those from the ship who are known to have coronavirus, and they will be tested and quarantined for 14 days as a precaution.

Commissioner Boyce acknowledged the public’s concern, but wants to reiterate Cobb County has dealt with this type of situation before and they are prepared.

“We are very concerned, as you are, because we live here with you and we know that this is going to be a heightened level of anxiety, perhaps some fear, on your part,” Boyce said.

We know 34 people who live in Georgia will be sent to Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta Georgia. We have learned that people who live on the East Coast could also be sent to Dobbins.

Official aren’t sure when those passengers will be arriving at Dobbins Air Reserve Base.