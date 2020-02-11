COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A Cobb County mother is charged with murder in the death of her five year-old daughter.
Police arrested 30 year-old Shekina Akbar on Monday at her home on the 2300 block of Hidden Glen Drive in Marietta.
The child was taken to Kennestone Hospital where she was pronounced dead. No word on what caused the fatal injuries. A medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.