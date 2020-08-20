COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cobb County School District continues to face widespread issues with remote learning.
On Monday the district returned to class virtually, and school leaders admitted it was a “bumpy start.”
Thursday the Cobb County school board met for several hours to discuss the issues and update families. Right now, administrators say it’s full steam ahead with remote learning. Cobb County Superintendent Chris Ragsdale says they have no intention of setting a date for a return to in-person instruction.
Many Cobb County families continue to struggle with CTLS, the district’s online learning portal.
“We’re spending $8 million on a platform that is not working,” Tiffani Hartsell said.
Hartsell has three sons in Cobb County schools. Four days into remote learning and she says her first-grader hasn’t been able to login to any of his classes. According to Cobb County Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale about 6,000 of the 113,000 students in the district are still offline.
However, at 5:22 p.m. Thursday, parents were informed there was a system-wide problem with CTLS late in the day. The district says the issue has been resolved and is ready to go for remote classes Friday.
Right now the plan is to work through the kinks and bring all Cobb County schools up to speed. Meanwhile parents like Hartsell want more options including face-to-face instruction.
“That’s what upsets me,” Hartsell said. “We just don’t have a choice.”
Superintendent Ragsdale says he understands many parents want a set date for a return to in-person learning.
“We can’t just say, ‘we gotta get back in school’,” Ragsdale said. “That’s a no-brainer. Yes we need to get back in school, but we have to identify those paths for us to be able to get back into school where it’s safe.”
Ragsdale alluded to the issues Cherokee and Paulding County are facing in their districts. He says their return to in-person classes and subsequent shutdown of individual schools has been a contributing factor in their decision to move forward with remote learning.
However, as Cobb County schools wait for a decline in Covid-19 metrics, families like the Hartsells feel left behind by remote learning.
“They’re disappointed,” Hartsell said. “They’re starting not to like school. My younger two just do not like sitting in front of a computer all day.”
Hartsell also said she wants a scheduled date to a return to school so her family can make a decision about their children’s future. If remote learning continues as the only option they may consider another alternative to get them the education they feel they’re missing right now.
