Cobb County murder spree victims remembered 30 years later; killer could soon be paroled

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Family and friends of four people who were killed during a murder spree in Cobb County three decades ago, fear the man responsible for the killings could soon be released.
There’s the saying that time heals all wounds, but for Jeanie Waddell that couldn’t be further from the truth. Waddell’s sister, Terrie Waddell, 25, was gunned down, while working at a convenience store off Six Flags Drive on Jan. 24, 1992.
“I miss her smile. I miss having her as a friend,” said Waddell with tears in her eyes.
Terrie Waddell’s was one of four people Ronald Freeman shot and killed between January and March of 1992.
“I don’t think you can recover from something like this,” said Waddell. “It’s just something a family should never have to go through.”
Freeman’s killing spree began on Jan. 20. when killed Rakesh Patel, a clerk at a convenience store on Franklin Rd in Marietta. Chet Planchard, 16, was Freeman’s youngest victim. He shot, robbed, and killed the teen on March 21 as he worked the cashier at a local Burger King.
“It makes me sad my children never got to meet him,” said Shannon Planchard-Vickers, Chet’s sister. “We never got to see what he would’ve become. He was a wonderful individual who had a little about him that shined on the whole family.”
On March 31, Freeman shot three of his friends at an apartment in Marietta. While two survived, Al-Tariq Shaheed, 22, later died of his injuries. Police arrested Freeman shortly after. He was sentenced and is currently serving life plus 60 years in prison at Calhoun State Prison.
However, Freeman, who is now 50, could be a free man. He has a parole review in 2023. The families of his victims said they never want that happen, which is why they gathered on Marietta Square Thursday evening – not only to remember their loved ones, but to raise awareness about Freeman’s possible release.
“He cannot get paroled,” Waddell said. “He’s done too much damage to too many people, people he didn’t know, people who were his own friends. So many lives lost, and families impacted in such a negative way.”
The families of the victims are asking the public to write letters to the State Board of Pardons and Paroles, petitioning them to deny Freeman’s parole and any future reviews for parole. To view a draft letter and where to send it, click here.
