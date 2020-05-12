COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cobb County has a new Public Safety Agency Director in Randy Crider following a unanimous approval by the county's Board of Commissioners.
Crider's career nearly spans four decades with 38 years served in fire services, including a stint as fire chief and interim public safety director since 2019.
He joined Cobb County fire services in Obtober of 1990 and has worked his way through the ranks to his current position, fire chief.
“I never dreamed 38 years ago when I put on a badge as a firefighter that I’d be where I am today,” Crider said. “I want to thank the folks at fire for the support I’ve had there for almost 30 years. It’s going to be difficult to walk away from that, but I recognize there are some greater needs to bring together many stakeholders to keep Cobb safe.”
Crider is also the former Vice President of District 7 in the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs, past President of the Metro Atlanta Fire Chief’s Association and is a trained mediator.
“Randy Crider has always stepped up,” said District 3 Commissioner JoAnn Birrell. “Especially in this pandemic, he has shown he has the leadership and the skills to carry us forward. As the liaison to public safety I look forward to working with him.”
“We need someone to take a more global look at the county and I’m happy that is the direction this position needs to go,” said District 2 Commissioner Bob Ott.
The Cobb County fire department employs 798 paid personnel serving over 750,000 citizens in an area covering 306 square miles. Cobb Fire operates out of 29 fire stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.