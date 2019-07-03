MABLETON, Ga. (CBS46) -- All the normal symbolic signs of Fourth of July can be seen in the Enclave at Oakdale neighborhood, but along with the red, white and blue, there is something new added in.
Rows of yellow ribbons attached to mailboxes focused on one special neighbor.
"Sometimes things just happen by chance but it seems like the timing of it you really couldn't have timed it any better," said neighbor Patrick Kriengsiri.
The yellow ribbons are to welcome home David Weaver just in time for July 4th. He was deployed with the National Guard to Afghanistan last year, just months after he and his newlywed wife moved into the neighborhood.
Their neighbor Jess Wardell came up with the ribbon idea. She wanted him to know she's thankful for the sacrifices military families make.
"That is an ultimate sacrifice," added Wardell. "We don't know all the details of what he was doing, but I know like I'm allowed to live here with my girls and do what I can because of what he was doing over there."
Several other neighbors, like Amy Carter, joined Jess's platoon to help spread the yellow symbol of support around the neighborhood.
"If he can feel just a tint bit of love from the neighborhood then it makes me feel good that we were able to do that," said Carter.
She hopes this shows them the path to understand what Independence Day is truly about.
"I also think it helps teach the kids a little bit about why we celebrate the 4th of July, why there are all these fireworks and the colors of America."
While David is the one who served overseas and returning home, the community also shows this support for his wife who held down the home front.
"I'm hoping that she will feel the gratitude because he sacrificed so much, but so did she," said Wardell. "So we are just so thankful to the Weavers."
David will get a good look at all the ribbons on Thursday when the kids in the neighborhood have their 4th of July parade with their decorated bikes, trikes and wagons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.