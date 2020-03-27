COBB CO, GA (CBS46)—Cobb County District Attorney Joyette M. Holmes announced a new counseling service available for victims.
According to a press release from the Cobb County District Attorney’s office, all in-person counseling service has been temporarily eliminated due to coronavirus (COVID 19).
As a result, the district attorney’s office is partnering with Kennesaw State University’s WellStar College of Health and Human Services to provide therapeutic services via technology-assisted media.
The clinic offers free counseling to victims of felony crimes who are without other resources.
Counselors are available two days per week, and all sessions will be done via telephone or video conferencing until further notice.
For appointments, call 770-528-3047.
Victims of domestic violence, intimate partner violence, sexual assault, and elder abuse are encouraged to seek assistance through liveSAFE Resources, Inc., by calling 770-427-3390.
SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center offers assistance to victims of child sexual and physical abuse. SafePath’s telephone is 770-801-3465.
Surviving family members of homicide victims may contact the Crime Victims’ Advocacy Council at 770-333-9254 for assistance.
