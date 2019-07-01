COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A Cobb County police officer has been charged with sexual assault.
Andres Alcaraz is accused of sexually assaulting a woman while he was on duty in May.
Alcarez was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the incident. He resigned from the department on Sunday.
The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Alcarez on Monday. He has not yet been taken into custody.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
