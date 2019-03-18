Cobb County, GA (CBS46) An officer with the Cobb County Police Department has passed away at the age of 28 after an illness.
Anthony Walter Pereira passed away on Friday.
Pereira graduated from Shiloh High School in Snellville and lived in Stone Mountain.
He leaves behind a young daughter.
Visitation for Pereira will take place on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and again from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tim Stewart Funeral Home on Wisteria Drive in Snellville.
His funeral will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church in Snellville.
