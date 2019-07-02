COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- What started as a complaint against a Cobb County Police officer has ended with a resignation and criminal sexual assault charges.
Tuesday afternoon, the Cobb County Police Chief held a news conference a day after his investigators arrested former officer Andres Alcaraz.
The Chief of Police made it very clear that one person’s actions do not reflect the department as a whole. He also says they are taking everything the victim has told them very seriously.
“We are extremely disturbed by the actions we were made aware of recently concerning a now former employee,” Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox said in the press conference.
Chief Cox said they are dedicated to safety.
Andres Alcaraz worked with the department for about four years and was recently assigned to the DUI taskforce.
“Please understand that the actions of this one person does not represent what this police department stands for,” Chief Cox added.
Chief Cox said a woman reported information about Alcaraz, and his inappropriate behavior, after he stopped her on a routine suspicious person encounter.
We’re told the victim was stopped in the area of Benson Poole Road in the early morning hours, in a dark location, but this happened back in May.
It took the victim a while to come forward, and it also took officers a while to get in touch with her as police say she doesn’t have a specific local address.
“I think there was a concern on her part, whether the complaint might be taken seriously or not,” Chief Cox said.
Within hours of interviewing the victim, Alcaraz was placed on administrative leave.
This past Sunday, June 30th, he chose to resign while the investigation continues. He was arrested the following day.
“It is important for the public to not only trust those who have been called to serve in law enforcement, but also the public must know that we will root out any criminal behavior that may be conducted by members of our profession,” added Chief Cox.
Chief Cox said this is not a ‘he said, she said’ situation – he said they are confident in their evidence but cannot go into detail about what exactly happened.
“Her statements were very credible, which led us to other evidence,” said Chief Cox.
Chief Cox said people previously made complaints -- not necessarily the same nature as this case -- about Alcaraz, but he was either exonerated or the complaints were unfounded.
“The officer does have a few complaints that have been filed throughout his career, and those complaints have been investigated by supervision and by internal affairs,” Chief Cox said.
He added that it’s too early to say if there are other victims.
