COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cobb County officials announced Wednesday that they will reopen trails and "passive" parks on April 25. 

Passive parks are those without playgrounds, ballparks, soccer fields, or tennis centers.

County representatives say the passive parks allow for more social distancing under public health guidelines.

According to the Public Health guidance, those who use these facilities and trails will be required to adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear masks. 

Here are the facilities and trails that will be available to residents:

TRAILS:

Silver Comet Trail

Noonday Creek Trail

Bob Callen Trail

PASSIVE PARKS:

Allatoona Creek Park

5690 Old Stilesboro Road, Acworth

Camp McDonald

2726 Watts Drive, Kennesaw

Ebenezer Downs Park

4057 Ebenezer Road, Marietta

Furr Family Park

Old Westside Road, Austell

Green Meadows Preserve

3780 Dallas Highway, Marietta

Heritage Park

60 Fontaine Road, Mableton

Hyde Farm

721 Hyde Road, Marietta

Kemp Family Park

4331 Burnt Hickory Road, Acworth

Old Clarkdale Park

5195 Clark Street, Austell

Price Park

4715 Stilesboro Road, Acworth

Schmidt Park

451 Anderson Road, Marietta

Shoupade property

4770 Oakdale Road, Smyrna

Stout Park

5315 Brownsville Road, Powder Springs

Trolley Line Park

4700 North Church Lane, Smyrna

