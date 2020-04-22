COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cobb County officials announced Wednesday that they will reopen trails and "passive" parks on April 25.
Passive parks are those without playgrounds, ballparks, soccer fields, or tennis centers.
County representatives say the passive parks allow for more social distancing under public health guidelines.
According to the Public Health guidance, those who use these facilities and trails will be required to adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear masks.
Here are the facilities and trails that will be available to residents:
TRAILS:
Silver Comet Trail
Noonday Creek Trail
Bob Callen Trail
PASSIVE PARKS:
Allatoona Creek Park
5690 Old Stilesboro Road, Acworth
Camp McDonald
2726 Watts Drive, Kennesaw
Ebenezer Downs Park
4057 Ebenezer Road, Marietta
Furr Family Park
Old Westside Road, Austell
Green Meadows Preserve
3780 Dallas Highway, Marietta
Heritage Park
60 Fontaine Road, Mableton
Hyde Farm
721 Hyde Road, Marietta
Kemp Family Park
4331 Burnt Hickory Road, Acworth
Old Clarkdale Park
5195 Clark Street, Austell
Price Park
4715 Stilesboro Road, Acworth
Schmidt Park
451 Anderson Road, Marietta
Shoupade property
4770 Oakdale Road, Smyrna
Stout Park
5315 Brownsville Road, Powder Springs
Trolley Line Park
4700 North Church Lane, Smyrna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.