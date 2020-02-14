AUSTELL, GA (CBS46)—Looking for a job?
Cobb County District Attorney Joyette M. Holmes announced more than two dozen employers will be on-hand for a job fair in the county.
The job fair is scheduled to take place on February 29 at the Riverside Epicenter, located at 135 Riverside Parkway in Austell.
The event is free and open to the public.
Amazon, Omni Hotel at the Battery, UPS, Epic Roofing, and MAK Construction are among employers scheduled to attend the event.
Others include Peachtree Tents and Events, Peoplelink Staffing, Novus Solutions and Swissport Cargo Services.
Other sponsors of the event include Cobb Chairman Michael Boyce, Cobb County Government, CobbWorks, Riverside Epicenter and Word of Faith Family Cathedral.
