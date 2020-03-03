COBB Co., GA (CBS46)—The Cobb County Legislative Delegation will hold a meeting to discuss public safety plans in Cobb County.
At the meeting, representatives are expected to discuss both Sterigenics International and the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The meeting will take place on March 9th at 12:00 p.m. in room 605 at the Coverdell Legislative Office Building, located in Atlanta at 18 Capitol Square.
“I want to encourage the residents of Cobb County to be proactive, rather than reactive,” said delegation chairman, State Representative David Wilkerson (D-Powder Springs).
“While the Cobb County Delegation understands there are several issues currently on our legislative docket, our top priority is the safety of our residents.”
