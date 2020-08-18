Cobb County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The mother of a student-athlete in East Cobb County is going public with her concern about communication protocols regarding exposure to COVID-19.
JaKathryn Ross's daughter is a senior at Pope High School and part of the school's volleyball team. Ross told CBS46 she's been questioning school officials about what would happen if any team members are exposed to the virus, and she's not happy with the answer she's getting.
"I'm not expecting to know who," Ross said. "That's a privacy issue, but I'm expecting to know if there is an exposure."
According to emails between Ross and school officials, if a player were exposed to the virus, the district would first communicate with six departments before deciding what communication -- if any -- will be given and to whom.
"The logical thing is to let parents know as quickly as possible," Ross said.
CBS46 News reached out to the Cobb County School District about the issue Monday but did not get a response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.