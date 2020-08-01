COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Some school districts have already gotten their school year underway in person. That's not the case in Cobb County.
Dozens of Cobb County parents and students came together Saturday and called for the choice of face-to-face learning.
"give us choice... Give us choice.."
Teacher and parent of 3, Angie Zogby said, “I was really proud of Cobb County for initially giving us a choice of either virtual or f2f learning, it was an option for those of us who need it either way and then that choice was taken away from us.. the rug was just yanked out from under us."
In an effort to lessen the risk of a Coronavirus outbreak, Cobb County committed their 113,000 students to remote learning for the 2020 school year.
Protesters said digital learning is not a "one size fits all" solution.
"I believe that 100% people that have compromised immune systems or for whatever reason need that virtual option.. For those of us who don't feel that way... Or maybe whose kids have special learning issues and so forth.. We need those kids back in school, face to face." - Angie Zogby, Cobb Parent
"So personally for me, virtual learning didn't work out.. I felt isolated, lonely and honestly felt like it was a bad experience." - Kellan Crutchfield, Student
"I had a lot of anxiety over what was going on.. I couldn't get my job done or teach my child. There were several days where we just didn’t even do school because it was just too difficult." - Rachel Howell, Parent
Now - they're demanding Cobb County superintendent, Chris Ragsdale, and the school board offer a face-to face option for students, who are set to return to class August 17.
Nat "I am hoping that we are going to be able to go back to school in the fall.. Hopefully."
While everyone is voicing what they believe is best, it seems there may be no right answer.
In the meantime, Cobb County has provided videos online to help families navigate the new school year.
