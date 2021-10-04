ATLANTA (CBS46) — A coalition of Cobb County mothers are suing the Cobb County School District, its superintendent and the Board of Education.
The lawsuit alleges that the district is violating federal law by not implementing measures to keep students safe from the coronavirus.
Because of that, the parents claim the students aren't getting the best education possible.
Cobb County Schools does not have a mask mandate. It only says that masks are optional.
The lawsuit was filed Friday in federal court in Atlanta. There are 107,000 students in the Cobb County School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.