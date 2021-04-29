Cobb County parents suing Cobb County School District over mask mandate

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- At least a half dozen Cobb County parents are suing the Cobb County School District.
Those parents said the district is violating their children’s constitutional rights by making them wear masks in school.
They want the rule to be overturned.
“My daughter got a bacterial infection around her mouth from wearing masks for seven hours a day at school,” said John Hanson, one Cobb County parent involved in the lawsuit.
Cobb County parents are taking the district to Federal Court -- saying the mask requirement not only violates their child's constitutional right, but also impacts their social development and health.
“We filed for an emergency injunction, the court has already stated they’re going to hold a temporary hearing, which means us and the school district will come together and argue our positions, and hopefully get the court to enjoin the school district from continuing its mask mandate,” said the attorney representing the parents, Robert Madayag.
The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control has always recommended masks to help prevent spreading Covid-19 to others.
But -- this lawsuit claims the district's mask requirement goes beyond orders issued by Governor Brian Kemp and Cobb County.
“The only place where masks are required on a government level is from our school district, and it’s kids who don’t have a voice, who has a voice? Their parents have a voice,” Hanson added.
And parents in this district are not alone.
A Gwinnett County parent got national attention after a video of her at a school board meeting went viral.
“Little children have to cover their noses and their mouths where they breath, for seven hours a day for a virus you know doesn’t affect them,” Courtney Taylor, a Gwinnett County School District parent, said during a school board meeting.
Many people don’t share the same feelings.
A former Cobb County teacher, Aimee Gotreaux, who recently resigned because she didn’t agree with how the district handled Covid-19 in schools, said she thinks the lawsuit is ridiculous.
“This lawsuit is a joke,” Gotreaux said, “I think they’re the outliers, I don’t think they’re the majority… You taught your kid how to come to school wearing pants, shirts, and shoes, wearing a mask on your face that could potentially save a life, to me it’s a fail as a parent if you can’t teach your kid to wear a mask .”
A Cobb County Schools District spokesperson sent CBS46’s Melissa Stern this statement:
The safety of Cobb students and staff is our first priority and we will not let this frivolous lawsuit distract us from that commitment. This lawsuit is a distraction and costs valuable taxpayer funds. We need to work together, as a community, during this global pandemic.
