COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The Cobb County Police Department is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at a home in Powder Springs.

Few details have been released but according to a tweet by the department, the situation unfolded at a home on Chasebrook Drive in Powder Springs.

The department also says there's no immediate danger to the public.

No word on the condition of the person who was shot.

This is the 4th officer-involved shooting that the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2020.

CBS46 has a crew on the way to the scene.

