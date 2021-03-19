A man is in jail in connection to shooting a 12-year-old boy in Cobb County.
The shooting happened on Tuesday just after 11:30 p.m.
A Cobb County police spokesperson said officers responded to the parking lot at Main Event, located at 3100 block Cobb Parkway. When officers arrived, they found a 12-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was listed in stable condition, according to Cobb County police.
Police said they arrested Jamarcus McClure, 20, for his alleged involvement in the shooting. McClure is in the Cobb County jail without bond.
At least two vehicles were involved in the shooting, and police said there could be additional arrests. The investigation is considered ongoing and police have not released a motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 770-513-5300.
