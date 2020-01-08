MAREITTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating their first homicide of the year in unincorporated Cobb County.
On the evening of Jan. 7 police responded to a person shot call in the 2100 block of Sandell Trial -- there they located the 36-year-old victim, Omar Grayson.
The victim sustained a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to Kennestone Hospital for surgery where he later succumb to his injuries.
Investigators are asking that anyone with information call 770-499-3945 or email cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.
