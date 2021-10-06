COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A somber day at the Cobb County Police Department Wednesday, as a beloved member of the force passed away.
Axle, a member of the department's K-9 Unit, died Wednesday morning due to a "medical issue" according to a Facebook post. Axle joined the department in early 2014 and served as a patrol narcotics K-9 with this handler, Officer Johnson.
Axle was deployed about 600 times over the years to search for narcotics, violent suspects and evidence. He tracked and located 29 suspects that ran from crimes. He also sniffed out and located more than 277 pounds of narcotics with a street value of $1.3 million.
The Cobb County Police Department has the asked the community to keep Officer Johnson, his family and the K-9 Unit in your thoughts and prayers.
