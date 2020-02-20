COBB Co., GA (CBS46)—Cobb County police are searching for the person who shot a woman.
The shooting happened just before midnight on Thursday at the 200 block of Clydesdale Lane.
Police do not have many details but they said the woman was shot in her leg and she was rushed to an area hospital.
The shooting came from outside of the home and police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
