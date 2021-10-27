COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Like many others in the metro-Atlanta area, Cobb County Police is excited that our Braves are vying for Major League Baseball’s championship in the Fall Classic.
The Cobb County Police Department emphasized that they are taking the public's safety very seriously.
"We continue as the lead public safety agency at Truist Park, The Battery, and the surrounding areas." They said in a press release statement. "With the increased traffic (both vehicular and pedestrian), we have increased our footprint in all areas, and the public will notice a marked increase in patrol officers. Our department has coordinated extensive operations plans with Atlanta Braves, Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services, Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, and other federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies who have either assisted with personnel resources or will be affected by the increased flow of traffic into their own jurisdictions."
Even with their increased presence and added security measures, they are still asking the public to help keep the event safe and fun for everyone.
CCPD encouraged all game day visitors to remember to Lock-Take-Hide:
- While visiting for the games or out at any other venues, please make sure to Lock your vehicle when you park.
- Take anything of value out of your car before you leave home (or your hotel, if visiting).
- If you can’t remove items of value from your car, be sure to Hide them in the trunk long before you arrive at your destination. Purses, laptops, and handguns are high-value targets for thieves and are usually the items taken from vehicles that are broken into.
Please visit Cobb Travel and Tourism for additional information on other events and venues if you are visiting Cobb County for the first time.
