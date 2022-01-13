COBB COUNTY (CBS46) -- It's all hands on deck as metro-Atlanta counties are already putting their plans into action ahead of the incoming winter storm.
"Today was the day getting the equipment together; they have all the big dump trucks, and they put the spreaders on those, and they were making sure all the brine machines were working properly," said Ross Cavitt, Communications Director for Cobb County.
Areas north of Atlanta are expected to be hit harder, as Cobb County aims to begin pre-treating roads Saturday evening around 6 p.m.
"You want to put this brine down in enough time for it to be effective, but if it rains a lot, a lot of it can be pushed away," said Cavitt.
To make matters more difficult, Cobb County has been hit hard by the latest variant of COVID-19, particularly among their workforce.
Officials are planning to run two 12-hour shifts to ensure there are enough crewmembers. They've also taken away many lessons from the 2014 "snowmageddon," adding more money for emergency response
"DOT has been very proactive about beefing up their equipment; I think it's more than double what they used then," said Cavitt. "They changed over their brine solution to use a brine solution that is more effective and will last longer."
