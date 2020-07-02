COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Students attending school in the Cobb County School District will not return to class until August 17 following a decision made by the Board of Education Thursday.
“We are looking forward to welcoming Cobb students back to school. We are ready to see learning taking place but the health and safety of our students and staff is always our first priority. I am thankful to the Board for recognizing that a brief delay to the start of school year will give our students and staff the best opportunity for a successful school year,” said Superintendent Chris Ragsdale.
The delayed school year was a recommendation of Ragsdale.
As of July 2 -- the same day the BOE held a special meeting addressing the start of the school year-- Cobb County reported 5,301 confirmed coronavirus cases and 245 deaths.
School officials believe the later start day will better allow students, parents, teachers, and principals to prepare for the school year. However, parents will still have the option of choosing in-person or full remote learning for their students.
"Students and parents will be notified of an updated timeline to make their decision, with details concerning the 2020-2021 school year, as soon as it becomes available," says a district spokesperson.
