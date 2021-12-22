COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Cobb County has reinstituted the Declaration of Emergency for the coronavirus pandemic as a result of the dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases in the county.
The declaration will enable the county to implement its Emergency Operations Plan, hold all or portions of public meetings virtually, and encourage residents to take precautions to avoid further spread of the Omicron variant of the virus.
“Public Health officials warn me this variant is spreading at an alarming rate,” Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said. “The stress on our hospitals is increasing, and both public and private COVID testing facilities are overwhelmed. Even though this is just prior to Christmas, I wanted to act quickly to help slow the spread of this new variant in our community.”
The declaration urges residents to get vaccinated and/or boosted, wear masks indoors with othes, and avoid crowded situations.
Masks will also be required inside county government facilities. This reinstitutes the policy that lapsed in November.
The policy will require masks to be worn while inside Cobb government buildings including libraries, indoor parks facilities, and senior centers. This policy does NOT affect:
Privately-run businesses in the county, the Cobb County School District which is governed by the Board of Education, and; the Cobb County court complex, which has been under its own mask mandate by judicial order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.