COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cobb County Fire rescue crews helped save a dog in distress that had fallen into a storm drain.
Rescue crews say people living nearby heard a whimper and found the dog trapped in the drain. When rescue crews arrived, they found the dog about 15 feet down.
The Squad 16 rescue crew was called to the scene and they were able to pull the dog out safely.
The dog was not hurt and was given to Cobb County Animal Control because the dog was not wearing any identifying information.
